Temperatures are expected to rise Thursday and continue to jump up throughout the weekend with little expectation of precipitation in Denver, the National Weather Service in Boulder predicted.
After morning fog clears, Thursday will likely reach 69 degrees with sunshine and winds between 10 to 15 degrees, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 44 degrees with mostly clear skies, the weather service said.
Temperatures are likely to reach 80 degrees Friday and continue into next week, the agency said.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Winds between 7 to 14 mph. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Breezy.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.