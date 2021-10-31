Cloudy and cooler-than-normal temperatures are forecast for Halloween as a cold front pushes into the the region and could produce some rain, snow overnight in the Denver metro area, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Areas of drizzle can be expected this morning from the western Denver suburbs through Boulder, Larimer, and western Weld Counties. Roads may be wet in spots. #COwx— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 31, 2021
Temperatures are expected to peak around 44 degrees on Sunday in Denver, which is 14 degrees lower than the average Halloween high, the National Weather Service said.
As kids hit the streets for a night filled with costumes, ghouls and candy, remember to bring a jacket as spotty rain and possibly snow showers could pop up across the metro area as temperatures drop into the upper 30s.
Snow is more likely in the northern metro area and counties such as Boulder and Larimer, according to the weather service.
Similar conditions are expected to persist into the middle of the week as temperatures won't return to the 50s until Wednesday.