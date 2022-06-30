A small chance of showers hovers over Denver for most of Thursday, with chances of possible showers and thunderstorms increasing in the mid-afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Today may see a slightly cooler and mostly cloudy sky with a high near 86.
A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon is forecast for Friday, and the high is expected to drop to 82 for a brief weekend cool-down.
Partly sunny skies continue into the Fourth of July weekend, with Saturday expecting a 50% chance of rain after noon and a high back up near 88. Sunday may also see a high near 88 but a decreased chance of showers.
The service alerts those in the area of a limited threat of flooding in burn scars.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: A slight chance of showers before 9 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west 9-14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5-13 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5-13 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.