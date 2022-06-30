thunderstorms (copy) (copy)

Evening thunderstorms are possible in Denver over the coming days.

A small chance of showers hovers over Denver for most of Thursday, with chances of possible showers and thunderstorms increasing in the mid-afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Today may see a slightly cooler and mostly cloudy sky with a high near 86.

A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon is forecast for Friday, and the high is expected to drop to 82 for a brief weekend cool-down.

Partly sunny skies continue into the Fourth of July weekend, with Saturday expecting a 50% chance of rain after noon and a high back up near 88. Sunday may also see a high near 88 but a decreased chance of showers.

The service alerts those in the area of a limited threat of flooding in burn scars.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: A slight chance of showers before 9 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west 9-14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5-13 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5-13 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Tags

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.