The sunshine seen across the metro on Friday will diminish on Saturday as the forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies and windy conditions.
Highs across the metro and across the Front Range are likely to top out in the upper 50s while the mountains could receive between 3 and 8 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
Wind gusts of up to 16 mph are expected throughout the day and will gradually increase as the day continues.
Overnight temperatures will drop into the low-40's with wind gusts that could reach 22 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
The sunshine will return on Sunday and despite breezy conditions, temperatures in Denver and across the Front Range are expected to reach 70 degrees.