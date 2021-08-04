The National Weather Service in Boulder has issued an air quality alert for the Denver area until 4 p.m. Wednesday. The agency is asking residents to limit driving to limit ozone concentrations.
Ozone concentrations will affect the unhealthy for sensitive groups for southern and western portions of the Denver metro area, including Highlands Ranch and Golden, the agency said.
Temperatures are expected to be slightly cooler Wednesday than they will be for the rest of the week, forecasters said.
Temperatures are expected to top out at 83 degrees with a chance of showers and thunderstorms primarily between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunny skies are expected after morning clouds clear, and wind gusts of up to 15 mph are possible.
The rest of the week is expected to be hot and mostly sunny, with a possibility for smoky air, the agency said.
Thursday: Smoky skies in some areas with a high near 91 degrees and winds between 5 and 8 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 95 degrees and winds between 7 and 11 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 95 degrees.