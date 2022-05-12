Denver is expected on Thursday to see cooler temperatures after a day of record heat but a continuation of windy, dry conditions, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
The Denver area is under a red flag warning until 9 p.m. Thursday.
"Critical fire weather conditions today with rapid wildfire growth possible," the weather service said in a tweet.
On Thursday, Denver could see a high near 73 degrees with sunny skies and wind gusts up to 40 mph, the weather service says. Similar conditions are expected Friday, with temps in the mid-70s and wind gusts up to 24 mph.
On Wednesday, temps in Denver rose to 90 degrees, tying a 61-year-old record for the hottest temperature recorded on May 11, the weather service reported.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with a south wind 5-10 mph becoming west 16-26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a south wind 7-15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind 6-11 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82.