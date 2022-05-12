OPEN-KITES-05232021-KS-340

DENVER, CO - MAY 23: A windy Sunday afternoon enticed Rebecca Nelson Reed to Central Park to fly her kites, a cuttlefish measuring 100 feet long, and the Manta ray at 50 feet on May 23, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. Owen Baumgartner, 11, walking in the park, came to get a closer look. (Photo By Kathryn Scott)

 Kathryn Scott

Denver is expected on Thursday to see cooler temperatures after a day of record heat but a continuation of windy, dry conditions, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The Denver area is under a red flag warning until 9 p.m. Thursday.

"Critical fire weather conditions today with rapid wildfire growth possible," the weather service said in a tweet.

On Thursday, Denver could see a high near 73 degrees with sunny skies and wind gusts up to 40 mph, the weather service says. Similar conditions are expected Friday, with temps in the mid-70s and wind gusts up to 24 mph.

On Wednesday, temps in Denver rose to 90 degrees, tying a 61-year-old record for the hottest temperature recorded on May 11, the weather service reported.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with a south wind 5-10 mph becoming west 16-26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a south wind 7-15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind 6-11 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Tags

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.