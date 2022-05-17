Another day of warm temperatures and possible thunderstorms is expected Tuesday in the Denver area, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
But a big change in the forecast could come this weekend: snow.
For now, it's more sunshine and possible afternoon storms. Tuesday's forecast in Denver calls for a high near 86 degrees with rain possibly falling in the early afternoon, the weather service predicts. It is expected to be slightly cooler Wednesday with temps in the 70s and more possible afternoon showers.
Thursday's forecast calls for a high near 89 degrees before the temps drop significantly Friday, with high temps in the 40s and a possibility of snow in the evening, the weather service. Exact amounts of snowfall is unknown at this time.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 5-13 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5-10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7-17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Friday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday night: Rain showers likely before 2 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Saturday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 11 a.m., then a chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.
Saturday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.