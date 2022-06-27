City Park in Denver Colorado (Photo) Credit RoschetzkyIstockPhoto (iStock) (copy)

Denver’s City Park

Photo Credit: RoschetzkyIstockPhoto (iStock).

Temperatures continue to rise mid-week as Wednesday should see a high near 93, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday will be another day with an expected high near 94, with more cloud cover and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.

Highs cool to the low-to-mid 80s nearing the end of the week as chances of showers and thunderstorms in the early afternoon increase to 50% on Thursday and Friday.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 93. South southwest wind 5-8 mph becoming east northeast in the morning.

Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. West wind 6-8 mph.

Thursday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 7-13 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

