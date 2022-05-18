Over the next few days, the Denver area is expected to experience what the National Weather Service in Boulder calls "a classic Colorado fire and ice forecast."
Wednesday's forecast in Denver calls for sunny skies and a high near 81 degrees before possible afternoon showers, the weather service predicts. Then, the weather is expected to shift.
"Thursday will be hot, dry and windy with fire weather concerns," the weather service said in a tweet. "Then, a near record cold airmass will arrive Friday bringing a chance of snow."
In Denver, high temperatures are projected to drop to 49 degrees on Friday with possible snow falling in the evening, the weather service says. Possible accumulation is not known.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming east 5-10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west wind 8-16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Friday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 49. Northeast wind 9-13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday night: Rain showers before 7 p.m., then rain and snow showers between 7 p.m.-5 a.m., then snow showers likely after 5 a.m. Some thunder is also possible. Low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday: A chance of snow showers before 8 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8 a.m.- 1 p.m., then a chance of rain showers after 1 p.m. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.