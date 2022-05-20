Today: Rain showers before 5 p.m., then rain and snow showers. Temperature falling to around 38 by 5 p.m. East wind 9-11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight: Rain and snow showers, becoming all snow after 11 p.m. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 29. North wind 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.
Saturday: Snow showers before 11 a.m., then rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. High near 42. East northeast wind 5-8 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Southeast wind 6-8 mph.
Monday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Winter Storm Warnings continue for the Front Range Mountains/Foothills & I-25 Corridor. Freeze Warning issued for the I-25 Corridor/NE Plains 9 PM Tonight to 10 AM Saturday. #cowxpic.twitter.com/Iya6t5mx3z