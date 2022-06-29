Though clouds are rolling over Denver skies Wednesday, today's high still hovers near 95, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
A higher chance of rain is expected tomorrow, with Thursday's high to be near 85 bringing gusts up to 21 mph. Friday is also expected to be partly sunny with a high near 81 and likely showers and thunderstorms after noon.
The weekend may see more showers after noon and highs in the upper 80s.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 95. South southwest wind 7-13 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Thursday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 5-13 mph becoming north northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5-11 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.