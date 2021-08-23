Denver weather is expected to be hot and sunny this week with some thunderstorms possible, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Monday temperatures is expected to reach 92 degrees, forecasters said, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. The nighttime low is expected to drop to 61 degrees.
Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s for much of the week.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 94 degrees and a nighttime low around 61 degrees.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 92 degrees. Thunderstorms are possible before midnight with a nighttime low near 62 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees and a 30% chance of thunderstorms after noon. The nighttime low is expected to drop to 61 degrees, and more thunderstorms are possible before midnight.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 93 degrees and a slight chance of afternoon showers. The nighttime low is around 60 degrees, with more showers possible before midnight.