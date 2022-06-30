Denver may see scattered thunderstorms throughout the Fourth of July weekend as clouds move across the state Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Friday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 82, with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m.
Despite rain chances, mostly sunny skies continue into the holiday weekend, with Saturday expecting a 40% chance of afternoon rain and a high back up near 89, the weather service said. Sunday is predicted to be similar with a high near 88 and a 50% chance of showers in the afternoon.
Rain may give way to sunny skies just in time for Independence Day activities on Monday, which is expecting a slight chance of rain and a high back up near 92.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 8-13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Saturday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5-11 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Sunday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 6-14 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Independence Day: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.