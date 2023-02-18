Saturday is expected to have a high of 57 and a low of 28, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Skies will likely be cloudy throughout the day and evening.
Winds will likely range from 5-7 mph in the afternoon, then could increase to 5-10 mph, occasionally reaching gusts of 16 mph.
⚠High Wind Watch for the Front Range Mountains and Foothills Sunday Eve - Monday Eve⚠ Winds strengthen tonight - Sunday, but high winds possible Sunday evening through Monday, with gusts around 80 mph in wind prone areas. #COwx pic.twitter.com/FHHIahlgfA— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) February 18, 2023
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 9-18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Presidents Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Southwest wind 8-11 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60.