Saturday is expected to have a high of 57 and a low of 28, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Skies will likely be cloudy throughout the day and evening.

Winds will likely range from 5-7 mph in the afternoon, then could increase to 5-10 mph, occasionally reaching gusts of 16 mph.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 9-18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Presidents Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Southwest wind 8-11 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60.