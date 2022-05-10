Another day of gusty winds and dry conditions has prompted the National Weather Service in Boulder to issue a red flag warning for Denver and the surrounding area on Tuesday.
The warning is from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. for South Park, the southern Front Range foothills and Palmer Divide, as the weather service discourages outdoor burning, throwing cigarettes out of a window and creating sparks or operating machinery on dry grasses.
Also on Tuesday, Denver could see sunny skies with a high near 75 degrees and wind gusting up to nearly 20 mph. The weather is projected to get warmer Wednesday, with temperatures in the high 80s and wind gusting up to 32 mph, the weather service says.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. North northeast wind 5-11 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming south 15-20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 11-18 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80.