A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m, today in the Denver metro area. Skies will be partly sunny, with a high near 77. A south wind between 6 to 13 mph will become north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Critical fire weather conditions are expected over southern Lincoln and southeastern Elbert counties this afternoon. A Red Flag Warning is in place from noon to 6 p.m., due to low relative humidity values and gusty southwesterly winds.
The rest of the forecast area can expect cooler temperatures today with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially later in the afternoon and tonight. Some of the storms could approach severe limits with high winds and large hail, especially over the northeast corner of Colorado where conditions are the most favorable.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Memorial Day: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 74
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.