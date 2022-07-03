Denver residents can expect a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m., today. It will be partly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 5 to 13 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon across northeast Colorado, with the best chance for rain along the Front Range and into South Park and the Palmer Divide. A few strong storms are possible over far northeastern Colorado, with gusty winds and hail as the main threats. It will be warm across the forecast area, with highs near 90 along the urban corridor, while temperatures climb into the mid 90s for most of the plains.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Independence Day: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.
Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.