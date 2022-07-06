Clouds are forecast to linger over Denver Thursday, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon and a high near 88, according to the National Weather Service.
But a diminishing chance of rain on Friday may lead into a dry, hot weekend. Tomorrow is expected to be sunny with a high near 93.
"Sunny and hot" weather is forecast over the weekend, with Saturday and Sunday expecting highs in the upper 90s.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 6-11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 93. Southwest wind 5-9 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Southwest wind 6-10 mph becoming east in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.
Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.