Showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday with more rain to come throughout the week in Denver, the National Weather Service in Boulder predicted.
Temperatures are likely to hit 65 degrees with a 20% chances of showers between noon and 3 p.m. and after 3 p.m. and winds between 2 and 13 mph with gusts up to 21 mph, the agency said.
Overnight chances of rain and thunderstorms increase to 40% with a low of 41 degrees, the weather service said.
More showers and storms are expected to continue throughout the week until Friday when temperatures jump into the 80s, the weather service said.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56 degrees. Winds between 7 to 13 mph. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday: A 20% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees. Winds between 5 to 13 mph. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Breezy.