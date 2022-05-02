Denver saw more rain Sunday than during the entire month of April with more precipitation expected Monday, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Sunday's rain total reached 0.42 inches while April saw 0.06 of precipitation. An additional 0.35 inches fell after midnight, 9NEWS meteorologist, Chris Bianchi, tweeted.
A 70% chance of showers is possible before 1 p.m. Monday, gradually dropping to a 30% chance into the early afternoon, the weather service said.
Winds are likely to blow between 8 and 14 mph with gusts up to 22 mph, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures could drop to 34 degrees with mostly cloudy skies, the weather service said.
Thunderstorms are possible Tuesday with some rain likely Wednesday, the weather service said.
Temperatures are expected to reach the 80s by Friday, the agency said.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees. Winds between 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday: A 20% chance of showers before 7 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 72 degrees.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.