Rain, fog and thunderstorms are expected in Denver Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Temperatures are likely to reach 50 degrees with a blanket of fog expected to stick around until 7 a.m., the agency said.
A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms begins after noon, the agency predicted.
Overnight showers are likely to continue with a low of 39 degrees, the weather service said.
Friday could hit above 80 degrees with more temperatures in the 70s and 80s throughout the weekend, the agency said.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Breezy, with wind between 5 to 15 mph. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Wind between 7 to 11 mph. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Breezy.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Breezy.