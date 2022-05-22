Denver's weather for Sunday will stay cool with a slight chance of showers between noon and 3 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. South wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
A weak storm system will make its way across northern Colorado late this afternoon and tonight. Light snow showers will increase in coverage in the mountains north of I-70. Across the northeast plains some light rain showers will continue across the Palmer Divide this morning. Scattered rain showers along with an isolated thunderstorm can be expected this afternoon and evening. Showers will persist along the northern half of the forecast area after midnight.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: A chance of showers before 9am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9am and noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 67.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.