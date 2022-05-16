043022-dg-news-DryApril03.JPG

Lakewood resident Jeff Dwyer hikes up South Foothill Drive Access Trail on Friday, April 29, 2022, at William Frederick Hayden Park in Lakewood, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)

 Timothy Hurst

Denver's forecast on Monday calls for some sunshine before possible rain and thunderstorms move in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The city could see a high near 86 degrees, with clouds increasing Monday afternoon, the weather service says. The rain could start between noon and 3 p.m.

On Tuesday, the Denver area could see severe storms rolling through, with wind gusts up to 60 mph and one-inch diameter hail in the afternoon, the weather service says.

Denver is forecast to have temps in the mid-80s Tuesday.

It'll be a hot start to the week with highs in the mid 80s. Isolated spring storms will pop up Monday through Wednesday afternoons. Cooler weather arrives Friday.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after 3 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.

