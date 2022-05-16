Denver's forecast on Monday calls for some sunshine before possible rain and thunderstorms move in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
The city could see a high near 86 degrees, with clouds increasing Monday afternoon, the weather service says. The rain could start between noon and 3 p.m.
On Tuesday, the Denver area could see severe storms rolling through, with wind gusts up to 60 mph and one-inch diameter hail in the afternoon, the weather service says.
Denver is forecast to have temps in the mid-80s Tuesday.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after 3 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.