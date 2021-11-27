Mild, average temperatures are expected across the Mile High City on Saturday before a warmup on Sunday.
Temperatures are forecasted to hit 53 degrees on Saturday, which is one degree higher than the month's average. Slight wind is expected with gusts of up to 10 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
Warmer than normal temperatures are expected to return on Sunday and Monday as temperatures near 70 degrees. Sunday's record was set 120 years ago when temperatures soared to 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Average temperatures are expected to return on Tuesday before another brief warmup that will last throughout Thursday.