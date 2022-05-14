Denver City skyline and City Park at sunset (Photo) Credit gcosoveanu (iStock)

2. History Colorado – Denver

Learn the rich past of the Centennial state with History Colorado Tours & Treks, a group of local experts who engage the public with the construction of Denver. Walking tours begin Saturday, April 24, 2021 and the last one is scheduled Saturday June 26, 2021. Tours include “A Great City: A Building Denver Walking Tour,” “History of Bailey Caravan Tour,” “The 1965 Flood: A Building Denver Walking Tour,” and more.

Photo Credit: gcosoveanu (iStock).

Mostly sunny conditions and warm temperatures are in the forecast on Saturday, but with it comes critical fire conditions for the southern part of the state. 

Temperatures in Denver could to rise into the 80's and will be accompanied by a weak breeze. Clouds will increase into the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. 

A combination of low humidity and gusty winds will create elevated fire conditions in the southern portion of the state in South Park, the southern foothills and the Palmer Divide. 

A Red Flag Warning goes into affect at noon and will continue until 7 p.m.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the high 40's while conditions will remain partly cloudy.

On Sunday, temperatures will be slightly cooler as the high is expected to top off in the mid-70's.

