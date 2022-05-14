Mostly sunny conditions and warm temperatures are in the forecast on Saturday, but with it comes critical fire conditions for the southern part of the state.
Temperatures in Denver could to rise into the 80's and will be accompanied by a weak breeze. Clouds will increase into the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
A combination of low humidity and gusty winds will create elevated fire conditions in the southern portion of the state in South Park, the southern foothills and the Palmer Divide.
A Red Flag Warning goes into affect at noon and will continue until 7 p.m.
Overnight temperatures will drop into the high 40's while conditions will remain partly cloudy.
On Sunday, temperatures will be slightly cooler as the high is expected to top off in the mid-70's.