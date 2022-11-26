Sunny Denver weather (copy)

Denver residents can expect sunny skies and near-record temperatures Thursday.

Saturday is expected to be sunny and breezy, with winds from 5-13 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The high will be around 57, but evening will drop to around 26. There's a 50% chance of rain and snow showers before 9 p.m. Then there's a chance of snow showers between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. At most, half an inch of snow could come overnight.

Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 57. South southwest wind 5 -13 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 50. South wind 5-8 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. South southwest wind around 8 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday: Snow likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

