Saturday is expected to be sunny and breezy, with winds from 5-13 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
The high will be around 57, but evening will drop to around 26. There's a 50% chance of rain and snow showers before 9 p.m. Then there's a chance of snow showers between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. At most, half an inch of snow could come overnight.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 57. South southwest wind 5 -13 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 50. South wind 5-8 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. South southwest wind around 8 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday: Snow likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Chance of precipitation is 60%.