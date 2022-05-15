Denver weather will be sunny, with a high near 78 today. North winds between 8 to 11 mph will become east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Elevated fire weather conditions exist in Park County, with breezy winds in the afternoon and low humidity. No other concerns through tonight.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.