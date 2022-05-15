Downtown Denver. Photo Credit: Kruck20 (iStock).

Downtown Denver. Photo Credit: Kruck20 (iStock).

 Kruck20

Denver weather will be sunny, with a high near 78 today. North winds between 8 to 11 mph will become east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Elevated fire weather conditions exist in Park County, with breezy winds in the afternoon and low humidity. No other concerns through tonight.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Tags

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.