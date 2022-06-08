Downtown Denver (copy)

Clouds hang over the skyline of downtown Denver. Photo from September 2021.

 David Zalubowski, The Associated Press

Denver's weather forecast for Wednesday shows sunny skies with a high near 80 and a southeast wind between 6 to 10 mph with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Temperatures will reach 90 and higher starting Thursday.

Dry weather and seasonal temperatures can be expected today. There is a slight chance of a shower or weak thunderstorm late this afternoon and evening over Park County and the Palmer Divide area.

Storms will be hit and miss again on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s around the Urban Corridor. The heat rolls in on Thursday as highs inch closer to 90-degrees. And we'll stay in the 90s through the weekend!

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. South southwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 90. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 94.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy.

