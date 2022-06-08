Denver's weather forecast for Wednesday shows sunny skies with a high near 80 and a southeast wind between 6 to 10 mph with gusts as high as 16 mph.
Temperatures will reach 90 and higher starting Thursday.
Dry weather and seasonal temperatures can be expected today. There is a slight chance of a shower or weak thunderstorm late this afternoon and evening over Park County and the Palmer Divide area.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. South southwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 90. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 94.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy.