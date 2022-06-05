A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon are in the forecast for Sunday. It will be partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest winds between 6 to 10 mph will become northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Isolated showers and storms will form this afternoon and evening mainly over the northern mountains and far northeastern plains with the main hazards being strong winds up to 60 mph, hail, and lightning. Highs will be similar to Saturday with mid to upper 80s across the plains and 60s to 70s in the high country.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Wednesday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.