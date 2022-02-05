Remaining snowpack across the metro won't last much longer as temperatures will be well above freezing on Saturday with plenty of sunshine.
The forecast projects the temperature will rise to 45 degrees on Saturday, which is the normal daily average, according to the National Weather Service. Partly cloudy conditions are expected throughout the early afternoon.
Wind gusts between 7 and 13 mph are expected to persist throughout the day but could increase to 21 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
Overnight, partly cloudy conditions will return as temperatures drop into the upper teens and with wind gusts between 5 and 7 mph.
Cooler conditions will briefly return on Sunday as forecasts predict temperatures in the upper 30's before temperatures in the 50's return on Monday.