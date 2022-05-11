Critical fire weather is once again expected Wednesday across the Denver area, thanks to another forecast of low humidity and gusty winds, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
A red flag warning is in place from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday.
Wednesday's forecast in Denver calls for mostly sunny skies, with a high near 89 degrees and wind gusts up to 31 mph, the weather service predicts. It is expected to be cooler Thursday, with temperatures in the mid-70s and wind gusts up to nearly 40 mph.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming south 15-20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a south wind 11-16 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 6-11 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.