Denver is expecting a partly sunny Wednesday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. A high near 87 is forecast.
Thursday and Friday could bring more afternoon storms to Denver, with high temps expected to climb into the 90s on Friday.
"Sunny and hot" weather is expected over the weekend. A high of 97 is expected on both Saturday and Sunday.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 5-9 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.
Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 92. Southwest wind 5-11 mph becoming east in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.