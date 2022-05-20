An approaching spring snowstorm is causing events to be rescheduled or canceled.

Click or tap here for road conditions around Colorado.

TODAY'S UPDATES

12:12 p.m.: The Colorado Rockies game against the New York Mets, scheduled for 6:40 p.m. Friday, has been postponed. It is now scheduled for Saturday at 1:10 p.m. as the first game of a split doubleheader.

11:55 a.m.: Spring snow is often heavier than winter snow and can be damaging to trees. Denver Parks & Recreation issued guidelines reminding residents how to remove snow and manage fallen trees and branches. 

11:38 a.m.: Trail Ridge Road is closed on the east side of Rocky Mountain National Park at Manny Parks Curve and on the west side at the Colorado River Trailhead.

10:42 a.m.: Several graduation ceremonies along the Front Range have moved locations due to the impending snowstorm.

7:25 a.m.: With the forecast predicting sleet and cold temperatures early Friday and snow later in the day, CHSAA announced day two of the state track and field meet will be postponed.

TODAY'S FORECAST

It's time to break out the winter coats again.

Temps could be in the 30s late afternoon Friday and sink into the 20s overnight in Denver. A freeze warning will be in effect overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Precipitation is in the forecast before 5 p.m., with rain and snow showers expected into the evening. A winter storm warning is in effect until Saturday at noon.

New snow accumulations are projected between 3 and 5 inches Friday night, with an additional 1 to 2 on the forecast for Saturday.

Winter Storm Warning Denver and Boulder

Winter Storm Map from the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms could also be in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Travelers are being cautioned about road conditions.

The National Weather Service Boulder tweeted: "The worst commute will be Friday PM into Saturday AM for the I-25 corridor. Please prepare for snow covered roads and do not crowd the plow!"

Road Conditions

I-25 projected road conditions from the National Weather Service.

Roads in the Rocky Mountain National Park are closed as they anticipate possible new snow amounts up to 31 inches.

RMNP Snow

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Rain showers before 5 p.m., then rain and snow showers. Temperature falling to around 38 by 5 p.m. East wind 9-11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
 
Tonight: Rain and snow showers, becoming all snow after 11 p.m. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 29. North wind 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.
 
Saturday: Snow showers before 11 a.m., then rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. High near 42. East northeast wind 5-8 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
 
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Southeast wind 6-8 mph.
 
Monday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tags

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.