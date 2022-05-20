An approaching spring snowstorm is causing events to be rescheduled or canceled.
Click or tap here for road conditions around Colorado.
TODAY'S UPDATES
12:12 p.m.: The Colorado Rockies game against the New York Mets, scheduled for 6:40 p.m. Friday, has been postponed. It is now scheduled for Saturday at 1:10 p.m. as the first game of a split doubleheader.
11:55 a.m.: Spring snow is often heavier than winter snow and can be damaging to trees. Denver Parks & Recreation issued guidelines reminding residents how to remove snow and manage fallen trees and branches.
11:38 a.m.: Trail Ridge Road is closed on the east side of Rocky Mountain National Park at Manny Parks Curve and on the west side at the Colorado River Trailhead.
10:42 a.m.: Several graduation ceremonies along the Front Range have moved locations due to the impending snowstorm.
7:25 a.m.: With the forecast predicting sleet and cold temperatures early Friday and snow later in the day, CHSAA announced day two of the state track and field meet will be postponed.
TODAY'S FORECAST
It's time to break out the winter coats again.
Temps could be in the 30s late afternoon Friday and sink into the 20s overnight in Denver. A freeze warning will be in effect overnight, according to the National Weather Service.
Precipitation is in the forecast before 5 p.m., with rain and snow showers expected into the evening. A winter storm warning is in effect until Saturday at noon.
New snow accumulations are projected between 3 and 5 inches Friday night, with an additional 1 to 2 on the forecast for Saturday.
Thunderstorms could also be in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
Travelers are being cautioned about road conditions.
The National Weather Service Boulder tweeted: "The worst commute will be Friday PM into Saturday AM for the I-25 corridor. Please prepare for snow covered roads and do not crowd the plow!"
Roads in the Rocky Mountain National Park are closed as they anticipate possible new snow amounts up to 31 inches.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.