Denverites woke up on Saturday to a winter wonderland as a winter storm rocked Colorado and dropped between .3 and 9.9 inches of snow across the metro area.
Click or tap here for the latest road conditions around Colorado.
TODAY'S UPDATES
9:30 a.m.: Xcel Energy said over 450 employees and contractors are working to restore power to the tens of thousands of people who are currently without electricity.
9:10 a.m.: Denver parks and Recreation issues guidance on how to remove snow and manage damaged, fallen trees and branches in the wake of Friday's snowstorm.
8:45 a.m.: Nearly 100 flights have been impacted at Denver International Airport due to the storm. 49 flights had been cancelled as of 8:45 a.m. while an additional 89 were cancelled, according to FlightAware
8:15 a.m.: Due the the heavy and wet snow brought by the storm system, over 67,000 people are without power in the metro area, according to Xcel Energy.
The largest outage is in the Littleton area and is impacting approximately 36,832 customers, according to the energy company's outage map.
Officials did not estimate when power would be restored.
8:10 a.m.: CHSAA, after holding off on updates, announced Saturday that the track and field championships are set to resume at 2:10 p.m. at Jeffco Stadium.
7:45 a.m.: Cities and towns in the foothills and southern metro were the hardest hit since the snowstorm began as places like Evergreen received nearly 10 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
Denver's official total as of 8 a.m. was 1 inch. The city's official data is recorded at Denver International Airport.
Bands of moderate heavy snowfall are still possible this morning primarily south & west of Denver. Light snow elsewhere will still pose a threat to trees. Broken branches & downed power lines may lead to additional outages. Conditions should to improve by this afternoon. #cowx pic.twitter.com/UUDBJKjbQ4— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 21, 2022
Most of the precipitation in the Denver-metro will conclude by mid-morning, however, snow will continue south and west of Denver into the afternoon hours, according to the weather service.
Here are the preliminary snow totals from across the state as of 8 a.m.:
- Air Force Academy: 10 inches
- Aspen Park: 15.5 inches
- Black Hawk: 11 inches
- Black Forest: 16 inches
- Boulder: 3.8 inches
- Cascade: 10 inches
- Castle Rock: 3.5 inches
- Colorado Springs: 6 inches
- Crescent Village: 7.0 inches
- Crook: 8 inches
- Denver International Airport: 1 inch
- Elizabeth: 2 inches
- Estes Park: 5.5 inches
- Evergreen: 9.9 inches
- Florissant: 1.9 inches
- Franktown: 9 inches
- Genesee: 8.8 inches
- Highlands Ranch: 6 inches
- Ken Caryl: 4 inches
- Lafayette: 3 inches
- Larkspur: 6 inches
- Leadville: 9.8 inches
- Longmont: .3 inches
- Louisville: 4.8 inches
- Manitou Springs: 9.0
- Monument: 9.0 inches
- Nederland: 5.0 inches
- Peterson Air Force Base: 2.7 inches
- Ponderosa Park: 12 inches
- Pueblo: 6.5 inches
- St. Mary's Glacier: 12.5 inches
- Steamboat Springs: 5.8 inches
- Winter Park: 7.3 inches
- Woodland Park: 16 inches
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: Snow showers likely before 2pm, then a chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. North wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. South wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: A chance of showers between noon and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.