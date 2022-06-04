Downtown Denver

Clouds hang over the skyline of downtown Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Denver. 

 David Zalubowski, The Associated Press

Mostly sunny skies and warm temperature are in the forecast Saturday with a minimal chance of storms later in the day.

Temperatures are expected to rise into the mid 80's in the metro area. As the day persists, clouds are expected to move in and there is a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. 

The Eastern Plains could see the brunt of severe weather on Saturday as there is a slight risk for isolated severe storms between 3 to 7 p.m. The storm could produce some hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph, according to the weather service.

The metro will cool down into the low to mid 50's overnight with mostly cloudy conditions.

Sunshine will return on Sunday with high's forecast in the low 80's, according to the weather service. 

