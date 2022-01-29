Sunshine and warmer-than-normal temperatures will return on Saturday in the Denver metro and will persist throughout the weekend, causing most of the snow that fell earlier in the week to melt.
Temperatures are expected to peak in the mid-to-upper 50s on Saturday, which is slightly higher than the daily average of 44 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Officials said sunshine could lead to warmer temperatures, but isn't likely to eclipse 53 degrees.
Overnight the skies will remain clear as temperatures drop into the mid-20's with little wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
Sunshine and warm temperatures will continue throughout the weekend as the weather service currently forecasts a high of 54 degrees on Sunday.
The warm temperatures will continue through Monday as a storm system could bring some more snow to the metro.