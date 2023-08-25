Rain showers and thunderstorms are forecast around metro Denver and much of the region on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

While the risk of severe storms will be limited, heavy rainfall with flash flooding will be possible, the weather service says. The highest risk will be in the afternoon and evening.

A flash flood watch goes into effect at 9 a.m. in many parts of eastern and northern Colorado, running until early Saturday morning - stretching up and down the Front Range and into far northeastern Colorado.

Denver is forecast to hit a high around 73 degrees Friday.

The chance of rain persists through the weekend - 50% on Saturday and 40% on Sunday.

Expect a high near 72 on Saturday with warmer conditions returning Sunday, reaching around 81 degrees, according to the weather service.

The extended outlook from the weather service.

Monday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 91.