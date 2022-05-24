092421-dg-news-rec-center 005

Denver Parks and Recreation will close six of its indoor pools to ensure it can operate its outdoor pools during the summer amid lifeguard shortages.

A news release from the city said it will continue to pay the full cost of lifeguard certification or renewal for applicants on top of other recruiting methods. The city won't open its outdoor pools until June 13 so it will have enough time to host two more certification courses.

The city determined which indoor pools to close based on equity, usage, proximity to other pools and scheduled closes. Indoor pools will be closed at the Ashland, Central Park, Scheitler, 20th Street, Washington Park and Montclair recreation centers.

All 24 other pools in Denver will be open with schedules varying depending on the success of lifeguard recruiting efforts. The most up-to-date information can be found at denvergov.org/SwimmingPools.

Anyone interested in applying to be a lifeguard can attend swimming pre-tests on May 25, 26, 28 or June 16 at pools throughout the city. Additional details can be found at denvergov.org/Lifeguards.

