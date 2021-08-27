Following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling to resume evictions across the country, the City and County of Denver is reminding residents of several resources offered to those at risk of losing their home or rental unit.

The Denver Department of Housing Stability is offering eviction legal assistance as well as rental assistance for seniors and residents who meet income guidelines.

The department contracts with non-profit partners to provide legal assistance. Denver residents seeking legal assistance can click here for more information.

Additionally, the Denver Department of Housing Stability administers the city and county's temporary rent and utility assistance program and encourage residents who are behind on rent or utilities payments to apply.

Applicants may be eligible for up to 15 months of rental assistance and must meet criteria including:

The tenant was unable to pay the property rent or mobile home lot rent and can self-certify that one or more individuals in the household qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due directly or indirectly to COVID-19

The tenant's household income is at or below 80% area median income. A chart can be found here.

The property owner or tenant have not already received rental assistance that covered their rent for months requested

Applications for rental and utility payment assistance can be completed at Denvergov.org/RentAssistance.

For additional information regarding the resources click here.