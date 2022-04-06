With confirmation of the highly pathogenic avian influence, or HPAI, in Colorado in late March, the Denver Zoo moved all of its birds into safe indoor areas and made programming changes to ensure the animals' safety.
The flu can cause severe illness and death in many bird species and can spread across species as well, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it usually does not infect people. A spokesperson said the zoo has not had any cases of the bird flu.
Species moved inside for 28 days and not viewable to zoo visitors include African penguins, Humboldt penguins, lorikeets, cassowaries, cinerous vultures, bald eagles, Andean condors, sarus cranes and ground hornbills among others. All educational experiences and programs involving birds are suspended.