The Denver Zoo raised $50,000 during a two-month campaign to help Ukrainian zoos that have been impacted by warfare.
The Wildlife Emergency Fund received nearly 900 donations and distributed the money to the Kyiv, Cherkasy and Odessa zoos.
The organizations will use the money to care for their animals "under extremely dangerous and difficult conditions," according to a news release.
"If there was no support of friends who send us money, it would be very, very difficult to buy the fruits and vegetables we buy for our primates every day," Kyiv Zoo Director Kyrylo Trantin said in a video statement. "Our main goal is to make sure that our animals do not feel that something is wrong behind the fence. They must eat well, we must serve them very well and give them our love and respect."
Ukrainians of Colorado helped establish and build connections with zoo leaders in Ukraine and facilitated the transfer of funds to each organization, according to the news release.
"We've all watched in horror as this crisis has unfolded in Ukraine, and our (hearts) go out to the Ukrainian people who have shown incredible bravery and resilience," Bert Vescolani, president and CEO of the Denver Zoo, said in a statement. "Our community is so compassionate and caring, not only for the Denver Zoo, but for other wildlife and conservation causes around the world. I am inspired — but not surprised — to see such an outpouring of support for our friends in Ukraine."
This is not the first time the zoo has helped during a wildlife emergency. It has been involved in over 600 conservation, rescue and rehabilitation projects over the last 25 years.
The Wildlife Emergency Fund will continue to support Ukrainian zoos and will help with other global wildlife emergencies in the future, officials said.