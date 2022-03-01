Denver's Citizen Oversight Board has chosen not to hire any of the three finalists previously named for the city's next police watchdog, the board announced Tuesday.

Last month the board, which has the authority to choose the head of Denver's Office of the Independent Monitor, named Joseph Lipari, Dana Walton-Macaulay and Michael Booth as finalists for the position.

The agency monitors investigations of Denver’s safety officers, including shootings, in-custody deaths and inquiries that turn into criminal investigations, and makes recommendations about discipline and policy to the manager of safety. It also monitors investigations of citizen complaints about misconduct such as improper use of force, discrimination and retaliation.

The top monitor job has been vacant since former monitor Nick Mitchell stepped down more than a year ago to oversee a consent decree over constitutional violations in Los Angeles County's jail system.

Shortly before Mitchell resigned, his office did a special investigation in summer and fall 2020 into Denver police’s handling of that year's racial justice protests, finding the department misused less-lethal force tactics and at times acted anonymously without body-worn cameras.

The board hosted two public forums along with a handful of community organizations for the finalists in mid-February.

Lipari has served as Boulder’s independent police monitor since 2020, the first person to hold that position in the city.

Walton-Macaulay is deputy director of the Portland, Oregon, Independent Police Review, the police oversight branch of the city auditor’s office.

Booth works in the attorney general's office as an assistant deputy attorney general for criminal justice and is the director of the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

"Though each candidate has admirable experience, qualifications, and a lot to offer their respective communities, none were quite the right fit for the particular challenges and opportunities the next monitor will face in Denver," the Citizen Oversight Board said in a news release. "We did not have the stakeholder consensus on a top candidate that we felt we needed to hire one of the three candidates."

The board originally hoped to appoint the next monitor by spring. It now aims for late summer, the release said.