Brendan Hanlon, Denver's deputy mayor and chief financial officer, is stepping down to take on a new role as Colorado State University's vice president for university operations and chief financial officer in Fort Collins.
Hanlon has been with the city for 20 years and has spent more than six years as CFO after Mayor Michael Hancock appointed him in 2016. His last day with the city will be July 8.
“Throughout my time as Mayor, Brendan has been a key strategic adviser to me. He helped to steadily guide the city’s budget as we recovered from the Great Recession as my Budget and Management Director, and as CFO supported our work to manage Denver’s resurgence following the recession and the major economic crisis caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic,” Hancock said in a news release. “No matter the challenge, I could always count on Brendan to bring a calm, practical, solutions-oriented approach to the table. He has been an integral part of our city’s successes, and he will no doubt be a tremendous asset to the CSU family in his new role.”
In a release, Hanlon thanked Hancock as well as the Department of Finance team and City Council for being partners throughout his time with the city.
"Serving as Denver’s CFO these last six years has been the true highlight of my career. We have supported programs and projects that have had substantial positive impacts for thousands of people in this community through thoughtful investments,” Hanlon said in the release. “Denver and the Department of Finance will always be special to me. Denver has afforded me so many opportunities and the chance to know, learn from, and work alongside the most dedicated and honorable group of public servants anywhere. I would like to thank Mayor Hancock and his team, my Department of Finance team and City Council who have supported Denver and myself.”
CSU President Rick Miranda announced Hanlon's appointment to the university role Tuesday.
“His experience with complex budgets and systems — as well as with HR, risk management, workers compensation, treasury, debt management, capital planning and programming, motor vehicle, and property assessment and more — makes him well-prepared to step into the VPUO/CFO role,” Miranda said in a release. “He also brings with him a reputation as a collegial, responsive, visionary colleague and leader who focuses on solutions and new ways of looking at old problems. I think he will be an outstanding addition to our campus leadership team.”