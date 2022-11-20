Police say a 22-year-old gunman opened fire with a semiautomatic rifle at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and leaving 25 injured before he was subdued by “heroic” patrons. Police say at least two firearms, including the rifle used during the shooting, were found at Club Q after the Saturday night attack. On its Facebook page, the club called it a “hate attack.” Investigators were still determining a motive, and the shooting was being investigated whether it should be prosecuted as a hate crime. The El Paso County district attorney said charges against the suspect, identified as Anderson Lee Aldrich, will likely include first-degree murder.