Denver Mayor Michael Hancock on Wednesday nominated Armando Saldate to replace Murphy Robinson as the city's executive director of public safety.

Saldate is an assistant deputy executive director in the Department of Public Safety and also previously worked as a civilian commander in the internal affairs bureau for the sheriff's department and a supervisor in the department's Data Science Unit.

Saldate was an officer in the Phoenix Police Department and a task force officer for the FBI in Phoenix.

The position has a salary of $168,861, per Denver's city charter. City Council has to approve Hancock's nomination.

Hancock said Saldate helped lead the development of Denver's Early Intervention Team, which provides an alternative response to police for noncriminal calls related to homeless encampments, and its Street Enforcement Team. The Street Enforcement Team is made up of civilians tasked with enforcing "quality of life" ordinances in Denver, such as unauthorized camping and trespassing.

"We are leading the way in providing alternative responses that get people in crisis the help and services they need, while allowing uniformed officers to focus on crime prevention and keeping neighborhoods and residents safe," Hancock said in a news conference Wednesday.

Saldate said he supports harm reduction initiatives to address drug addiction, as well as programs such as the Early Intervention Team, the Street Enforcement Team and Support Team Assisted Response that provide alternatives to police responses in nonviolent situations.

STAR pairs social workers with mental health clinicians to respond to low-level, nonviolent calls for service.

Saldate said reducing crime should be about bringing the right resources to situations to address underlying causes, such as trying to get people help for mental health or substance abuse issues that may be linked to public disorder crimes. Drug addiction and harm reduction highlight "the intersection of public safety and health," Saldate said.

"I think it's time we take the public health lens to the work that we do in public safety. ... We know we aren't going to arrest our way out of this problem, and that's something you'll probably hear from me often."

But he didn't say whether he would support setting up a supervised use site in Denver, which would provide clean needles and have trained staff to administer naloxone to reverse overdoses. It also would connect users with options for addiction treatment if they wish.

City Council has authorized setting up supervised use sites, but they would also require approval from state lawmakers. The Task Force for Reimagining Policing and Public Safety has also recommended setting them up as a harm reduction measure.

"It's really not (for) one person to support or talk about or give their opinion on. It's multilevel," Saldate said.

Saldate said there are plans to double the size of the Street Enforcement Team, which has six members.

"By the time we turn to the police to solve a problem, it's already too late," Hancock added.

Robinson announced in mid-December he would step down after serving as public safety director for about two years. His predecessor, Troy Riggs, also left after about two years on the job.

“Murphy always rose to each and every challenge or opportunity he had before him,” Hancock said Wednesday.