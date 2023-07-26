Hours after 9NEWS broke the story of the firing of a well-known Denver Public Schools (DPS) principal earlier this month, then Mayor-elect Mike Johnston took out his phone and texted the person largely responsible for the firing.

“Hey man. Hope all is well,” read the text sent to DPS Superintendent Alex Marrero. “Just saw the news about the Kurt Dennis decision. I’m really surprised you guys did that. I think that is gonna be a terrible outcome for you and your team.”

The text, obtained via an open records request and confirmed Tuesday to be authentic by now Mayor Johnston, was sent, according to the timestamp, at 11:25 p.m. on July 6.

“I do remember sending that,” Johnston told 9NEWS reporter Marshall Zelinger. “I wanted to reach out directly. We (Marrero and I) have a relationship and so I wanted to reach out directly, because I was surprised by it.”

"I have my concerns," he added. "I've shared them with him. He knows it's obviously not my decision, not my purview."

DPS fired the only principal McAuliffe International School has ever known following Dennis’ decision to openly discuss with 9NEWS his school’s improvised safety plan for a student accused of attempted murder.

During his initial interview with 9NEWS -- done two days after a shooting inside East High School left two deans wounded -- Dennis said his school was being forced to do the same type of weapons pat downs that had left the two deans vulnerable.

