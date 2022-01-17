Denver's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Marade will return on Monday after a year of online festivities because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's event is the 37th anniversary and has become one of the largest Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in the country. As always, the Marade will begin in City Park at the city's Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, with a program commencing at 9:30 a.m.

Organizers will place a wreath on the memorial. Then the thousands in attendance will march downtown the Civic Center Park for a few hours of entertainment, awards and celebration.

Vern Howard, the chair of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Commission, said although last years events were successful, it was difficult not having an in-person Marade.

"I've been doing this for 37 years, and in my opinion, it was more challenging having to come up with an alternative program than our traditional Marade," Howard said. "I'm just so excited to be able to continue this tradition on Monday."

This years theme is "The Security of Justice" and will highlight this theme through its programs and celebrations. Former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb and former state Rep. Wilma Webb, will be featured speakers on Monday, Howard said.

Despite this year's Marade being held in-person, Howard said he expects the number of participants to be impacted by the recent surge of COVID-19. Due to the recent surge, participants will be required to wear masks during the event.

Several COVID-19 vaccination buses will be available at the event for those wishing to become vaccinated or receive a booster shot. Although COVID-19 is still a concern, Howard said, people are excited for the annual events return.

"I can't name the number the number of people who have called and said, 'We're vaccinated, we're going to have our masks and we're looking forward to coming,'" Howard said.