The head of Denver's Department of Public Safety will step down in January, marking the second departure from the position in less than two years.
Executive Director Murphy Robinson announced Monday that he will leave his position as head of the agency next month, saying he has been planning to depart for "some time" and wants to give the next director time "in the life of the administration to make their mark and contribute in a meaningful way."
Mayor Michael Hancock will pick Robinson's successor.
“I have not approached this decision lightly. Serving as the Director of Public Safety has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Robinson said in a release.
He succeeded Troy Riggs, who left the Department of Safety in the winter of 2020. Riggs also held the job for less than two years.
Julia Richman, chairwoman of the city's Citizen Oversight Board, told The Denver Gazette she hopes transitioning to a new safety director won't interrupt the implementation of changes the agency has promised recently, including developing a new system for tracking complaints made about the sheriff's department for internal investigation.
"We need (the) department to be fully staffed for our work with them to be effective," she said.
Hancock praised Robinson as "a rising leader who never shied away from a challenge."
“In the four years since he first joined my administration, Murphy has proven to be not only an outstanding public servant, but also a true asset to our city and our residents,” he said.
The release touted accomplishments by the safety department during Robinson's tenure including setting up a COVID-19 testing center at what was then called the Pepsi Center, hosting the MLB All-Star Game and creating the department's Transformation and Policy Division for criminal justice reform in Denver.
However, Robinson's time heading the agency also came with its share of controversies. Last year, the safety department came under fire for how Denver police used less-lethal weapons during last year's racial justice protests. The department has also received criticism for "sweeps" of homeless encampments. Both have been the subject of lawsuits.