Denver's St. Patrick's Day Parade will return next month after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 60th annual parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. in downtown at the corner of 19th and Wynkoop Streets, regardless of weather conditions. The parade, which will feature more than 175 entries, will march along 17th to Blake Street then head east before ending at 27th and Blake.
Officials anticipate more than 450,000 people will flock to downtown for the event that will feature thousands of marchers, pipe bands, step dancers, floats and more.
Organizers are currently accepting volunteer applications that can be submitted at www.denverstpatricksdayparade.com. The parade is funded entirely through donations and sponsorships. Those who want to make a donation can head to their GoFundMe page.
The parade that has become a staple in Denver was one of the first events to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year's parade was also canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions on special events and gatherings.