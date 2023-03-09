The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office released dramatic body camera footage Thursday of deputies reviving a collapsed juror with CPR at the Arapahoe County Courthouse.

"It was a typical Monday afternoon at the Arapahoe County Courthouse ... when all of a sudden a 69-year-old female and prospective juror, collapsed outside the courtroom," the sheriff's office wrote in a newsletter.

After discovering the victim's heart was not beating, deputies performed CPR for nearly 10 minutes, finding a faint pulse before South Metro Fire Rescue arrived to take over.

"The fact that so many deputies were there, just seconds away, and we had medical supplies and equipment at our disposal. We were set up for success," Deputy Sarmad Jumaah said in the newsletter article.